List of teams qualified for 2026 FIFA World Cup so far

Thirteen teams have so far qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the latest round of qualifying matches.

The qualified teams come from Asia, Oceania, and South America. Co-hosting nations Canada, Mexico, and the United States are the only countries from North and Central America that have qualified.

Oceania is represented by New Zealand, who secured their spot by winning the third-round playoff final against New Caledonia on March 24, 2025.

Uzbekistan qualified for their first-ever World Cup on June 5, 2025, after a 0-0 draw against the United Arab Emirates in AFC qualifying.

No teams from Africa or Europe have confirmed their spots so far, as the first round of qualifying matches does not conclude until October 16 and November 18, 2025, respectively.

Here are the teams that have confirmed their qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup:

Asia: Iran, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Jordan, Australia, Japan.

South America: Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador.

North, Central America, and Caribbean: Canada, Mexico, United States.

Oceania: New Zealand.

When will all teams for the 2026 FIFA World Cup be confirmed?

All 48 teams will be confirmed by March 31, 2026. With European qualification rounds and the inter-confederation playoff final scheduled for March 2026, the final lineup for the World Cup will be known less than three months before the tournament begins.