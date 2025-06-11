Michael Nees impressed by new players, warns regulars to step up

Warriors coach Michael Nees has confirmed he will consider several new players in future selections after being impressed by standout performances in the two Warriors squads that competed in the 2025 COSAFA Cup and two friendlies in Morocco last week.

Nees managed the friendlies against Burkina Faso and Niger in Morocco, with the squad primarily consisting of fringe players, new faces, and players returning from injury.

The COSAFA Cup squad, mostly composed of U20 players, was led by national U20 team coach Simon Marange.

Speaking after a 1-1 draw against Niger on Tuesday, Nees praised the new players, including Germany-based midfielder Jonah Fabisch.

“We were looking at new options, even in the COSAFA Cup team. I think we lacked depth in central midfield, and Fabisch showed he can compete at that level,” Nees said.

“We also noticed a few standout players from the COSAFA squad. This has given us the depth we need, and now everyone must step up over the next six months.

“To make the squad (for AFCON), it’s going to be tough. I can’t experiment anymore.”

Zimbabwe has qualified for the 2025 AFCON tournament, which will be held in Morocco in December.