Wicknell Chivayo pledges US$1 Million to Highlanders in sponsorship deal

Wicknell Chivayo has pledged a staggering US$1 million sponsorship package to Highlanders Football Club.

The announcement, made on Wednesday, includes an immediate cash injection of US$250,000 to support player welfare, recruitment, and administrative costs, with the balance to be disbursed over the next year.

“It is my greatest pleasure to avail sponsorship worth US$250,000 in cash to Highlanders FC,” Chivayo stated in a post on X. “This is just part of a broader sponsorship package of US$1 million that will run over the next year.”

Highlandera has faced financial challenges in recent years, including a FIFA-imposed transfer ban in February 2025 due to unpaid debts of US$27,000 owed to former coaches Baltemar Brito and Antonio Joao Torres.

Chivayo swiftly intervened, settling the debt and enabling the club to lift the ban.