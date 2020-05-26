Tendai Ndoro has parted ways with Absa Premiership side Highlands Park, South African outlet Daily Sun has claimed.

The striker joined the Jo’burg side in 2018 as a free agent after leaving Ajax Cape Town.

According to the publication, the parting was mutual between the two parties. The development comes after the player accepted a R20 000 salary cut to help the club cushion itself from the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

@dailysunsa's @SunSportSA can confirm that Tendai Ndoro has parted ways with @HighlandsP_FC. It's understood that the parting of ways was mutual, a move that comes hot on the heels of the player's salary being cut in March. pic.twitter.com/Ln2V8vyN2y — Mathews_mpete (@MathewsMpete) May 26, 2020

Meanwhile, the club is yet to confirm the news.

