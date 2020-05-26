Tendai Ndoro has parted ways with Absa Premiership side Highlands Park, South African outlet Daily Sun has claimed.

The striker joined the Jo’burg side in 2018 as a free agent after leaving Ajax Cape Town.

According to the publication, the parting was mutual between the two parties. The development comes after the player accepted a R20 000 salary cut to help the club cushion itself from the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, the club is yet to confirm the news.

Comments

comments

Related posts:

  1. Ndoro starts training with ABSA Premiership club
  2. Report: Chiefs inquire about Ndoro
  3. Mkandawire now receiving help in SA
  4. I could be among the top scorers if I had played says Ndoro