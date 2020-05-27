Former Warriors captain Tapuwa Kapini has proposed the National Sports should be used only by national teams as the domestic league is diminishing the venue’s prestige.

The Harare ground was banned by CAF from hosting any international game due to its sub-standards.

The goalkeeper argues the stadium is hosting too many matches and maintaining it becomes difficult.

The NSS is home to CAPS United who have shared it with other clubs such as Black Rhinos and Herentals. In 2017, it hosted five teams, including Dynamos, in the initial stages of the season as Rufaro Stadium was undergoing renovations.

Speaking to South African news agency CAJ News, Kapini said: “How could you expect the local turf to be the best in such conditions?

“The National Sports Stadium must be reserved for national teams and other international matches.

“I do not think it’s a good idea to have ordinary premiership matches played at the National Sports Stadium.”

But Kapini’s thoughts will not be considered, even a bit, by Kirsty Coventry’s Ministry of Sport who is now managing the stadium.

Much of the revenue generated by the ground has been coming from league games and reserving the venue for international matches only won’t bring more money to the owners.

Only five international games were hosted at the NSS in 2019 while over sixty domestic matches – both in the league and the Chibuku Super Cup – were played on the same turf.

Agreeing to the proposal will also be an unwelcoming development as it will leave Rufaro Stadium with the burden of hosting about four teams unless other grounds such as Gwanzura and Lafarge are upgraded to PSL standards.

