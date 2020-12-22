Former Warriors and Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar says he has to visit Zimbabwe on a mission to find inner peace before he dies.

Grobbelaar made the revelations as he explained the experiences from Zimbabwe’s war of independence in the 1970s which is still haunting him. The 63-year old had to put his early football career on hold to fight for the Rhodesian force against the black majority as part of the national service.

After serving in the army for eleven months, he moved to Canada to join Vancouver Whitecaps in 1979 before signing for the Reds in 1981 where he made 628 appearances over thirteen years.

In an interview with the Liverpool Echo newspaper, the ex-goalkeeper revealed: “Sometimes I wake up in sweats with images of what happened in the war days.

“Those will go once I go back to the places where these things happened. Going to relive where it happened will soften it, and I will put it to rest.

“It’s the African way that it’s done, but it is what I need to do. I have got two places to go and then it will soften it for me.

“I need to do it before I kick the bucket! I am allowed into Zimbabwe now, so…”

Grobbelaar was forced into exile by the previous government led by late president Robert Mugabe.

He returned to the country for the first time in eleven years in 2018.