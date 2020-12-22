Aston Villa are reportedly considering Galatasaray’s offer on Marvelous Nakamba after the Turkish club made their approach early this month.

The Zimbabwean has been linked with a six-month loan move, and according to the news website, Fotomac.com.tr, Villa want to release the player to reduce their wage bill as he is not featuring regularly in the team.

Nakamba is believed to be earning around £45,000 (US$60,000) per week and should the two teams agree, Galatasaray will cover half of the salary.

The Turkish giants also want to reach an agreement with all parties involved as soon as the January transfer window opens to avoid what happened in the summer when they failed to take him on board.