Tinotenda Kadewere scored a goal and created the other one in Olympique Lyon’s 3-0 win over Nanteson Wednesday.
The 24-year old Zimbabwean fired home from a rebound on a tight angle to register his 7th goal in the Ligue 1 season.
His other contribution produced his third goal assist of the campaign.
The victory saw Lyon go level on points with log leaders Lille in an enticing title race.
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen