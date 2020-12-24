Tinotenda Kadewere scored a goal and created the other one in Olympique Lyon’s 3-0 win over Nanteson Wednesday.

The 24-year old Zimbabwean fired home from a rebound on a tight angle to register his 7th goal in the Ligue 1 season.

His other contribution produced his third goal assist of the campaign.

The victory saw Lyon go level on points with log leaders Lille in an enticing title race.