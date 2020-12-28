Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has picked twenty-three players in his squad for the final CHAN preparations.

The gaffer has retained only fourteen players from the original 34-member squad as nine new faces made it into the selection.

Goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani is back following his release from the group two weeks ago.

Other players on the list are Partson Jaure, Ian Nekati, Qadr Amin, Andrew Mbeba, Muduhwa, Wellington Taderera, Leeroy Mavunga, Tatenda Tavengwa, King Nadolo and Obriel Chirinda.

Training will start today in Harare and are the players selected are the ones expected to do duty for Zimbabwe at the CHAN tournament in Cameroon.

Warriors squad for CHAN:

Goalkeepers: Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Simba Chinani (Dynamos), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi)

Defenders: Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Partson Jaure (Dynamos), Tafadzwa Jaravani (CAPS Utd), Ian Nekati (Chicken inn), Qadr Amini (Ngezi), Carlos Mavhurume (CAPS Utd), Pawell Govere (Golden Eagles – D1), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Talent Chamboko (Manica Diamonds)

Midfielders: Richard Hachiro (CAPS Utd), Ronald Chitiyo (CAPS Utd), Gabriel Nyahwa (Byo (Chiefs), Wellington Taderera (Ngezi), Leeroy Mavunga (CAPS Utd), Tatenda Tavengwa (Harare City), King Nadolo (Dynamos), Denver Mukamba (Ngezi)

Strikers: Obriel Chirinda (Chicken inn), Tawanda Nyamandwe (Manica Diamonds), Farawo Matare (Bulawayo Chiefs)