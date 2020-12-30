Warriors defender Ronald Pfumbidzai and his wife Graduate have welcomed a new addition to their family following the birth of their baby on Wednesday.

The Zimbabwe international announced the news on social media, posting the first pictures of the new arrival.

The baby is a boy and is doing fine together with his mother, according to Pfumbidzai.

“I still can’t believe he is here already,” the Bloemfontein Celtic defender posted on Instagram. “We prayed and prepared for this day, and finally, we can smile in relief because the baby is alive and healthy. Hugs and kisses to you all as you prepare for this great journey.”

The couple has been together for almost four years now and has another kid, a girl. Their union was officialised at a wedding in Harare in December, last year.

Getrude is the sister of Warriors midfielder Tafadzwa Rusike.