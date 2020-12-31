Edinson Cavani has been banned for three games and fined $136,000 (£100,000) for using a racially insensitive word on Instagram.

The 33-year-old Uruguay international made the comment in response to a message of congratulations for his heroics in the 3-2 win at Southampton in November.

Responding to the message, Cavani said: ‘Gracias negrito.’ The Spanish term, which makes reference to race, translates directly as ‘Thanks black’.

The player explained the message, written in his native Spanish language, had a different meaning.

But the English FA has dismissed his defence and hit him with the ban.

He’ll miss games against Aston Villa (PL), Man City (EFL Cup) and Watford (FA Cup).

Cavani must also complete face-to-face education after admitting the charge for a breach of FA Rule E3.