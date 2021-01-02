Castle Lager Premier Soccer League teams will be grounded again after new lockdown regulations were announced on Saturday.

The Government, through the Ministry of Health, put in place new restrictions following a spike in coronavirus cases across the country.

Under the new measures, clubs will not be able to do any group training and hold friendly matches for the next 30 days, starting on January 5.

Teams had been active since late November when they were given the green light to start training. The latest regulations will also cause a delay of the proposed local season.

But there is likely to be a special exemption for the Warriors who are currently in camp ahead of their scheduled trip to CHAN tournament in Cameroon.

The competition will start from January 16, and the national team will play in the opening match against the hosts.

