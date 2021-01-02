Former Kaizer Chiefs captain Neil Tovey believes Willard Katsande has done enough at the club to be conferred with legendary status.

Katsande has been with the club for almost ten years now, playing in more than 300 games where he has won two league titles and the MTN8 title.

Speaking to KickOff.com, Tovey said: “You know ten years at Chiefs ja, I mean why not? It’s a long time.

“It takes a lot of dedication, a lot of hard work. I mean you don’t last ten years if you have not put much of an effort and dedication to the club.

“You don’t last, and it’s not (under) one coach, he’s obviously had lots of coaches.

“So for you to last ten years all the coaches have liked what you’ve done. So to play ten years, it shows you’ve done something good for the club.

“You know there’s not a lot of players who played ten years for a club. It shows the club believes in you and you believe in the club.”

Though Tovey thinks Katsande should get the legend title, the former player says it’s up to the fans to decide that.