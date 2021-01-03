Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he may stay in management much longer than he anticipated.

Guardiola, 49, had claimed that he wants to leave coaching early and pursue other interests in life.

“Before, I thought I was going to retire soon. Now I’m thinking I’m going to retire older. So, I don’t know,” Guardiola said.

“Experience helps you, especially the way I live my profession.”

Guardiola is now into his fifth season at City and signed a new two-year deal in November.

He has won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and three League Cups since joining them in 2016. His stay at the club is the longest in his coaching career after spending four years as manager of Barcelona and three in charge of Bayern Munich.