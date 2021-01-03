The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has approached CAF seeking an extension of the date for their squad registration following a coronavirus outbreak in the national team last week.

Fourteen members in the camp – nine players and five officials – tested positive for the virus and training has been suspended since Monday.

Zifa spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela told The Standard that the association was still awaiting a response from the continental body on the way forward.

“We have notified Caf on the situation and asked for an extension to the deadline for us to submit the provisional squad, but we haven’t received a response yet. In the next coming two days we will be providing another update,” he said.

The Warriors are scheduled to depart on January 10 ahead of the tournament in Cameroon six days later.