A couple of Zimbabwean players based in Europe and South Africa didn’t feature during the games played on Saturday.

Bournemouth’s Jordan Zemura was an unused substitute in the 1-0 victory at Stoke in the English Championship. The left full-back, who made his league debut last month, was one of the academy graduates named in the match-day squad for the encounter.

Tendayi Darikwa was again missing in the Nottingham Forest team when they won 1-0 at Preston. The right-back hasn’t featured in any game this season and has been linked with an exit this January.

In Scotland, David Moyo made his 19th appearance of the season for Hamilton, playing for an hour in the 3-0 against Motherwell. He assisted the second goal while playing as a twin striker in 4-2-2 formation and got a rating of 7.1.

Elsewhere, Terrence Dzvukamanja was the only Zimbabwean player in the South African top-flight who featured on Saturday.

The Orlando Pirates forward started in the 1-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns. He was subbed off in the 78th minute after featuring as the team’s gun-man.

Defender Ronald Pfumbidzai was not part of the squad as Bloemfontein Celtic lost 2-1 to Maritzburg United.