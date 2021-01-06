Khama Billiat assisted the winning goal in Kaizer Chiefs’ 1-0 away victory in the CAF Champions League on Tuesday.

The solitary goal was netted by Leonardo Castro who pounced on a left-sided cross from Billiat to slot into the back of the net.

The victory saw the Soweto giants progress to the group stages on a 1-0 aggregate victory.

Meanwhile, Willard Katsande was a notable absentee from the Chiefs squad on the day. The Zimbabwean was left out for the trip, and no reason was explained by the club.

But according to Soccer Laduma, Katsande is believed to have tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently isolating.