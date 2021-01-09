Pieter de Jongh is targeting to takeover Tanzanian side Simba and believes he has what it takes to help the club get to another level.

The Dutchman is hunting for a new club after he was released by FC Platinum in November. He wants to replace Sven Vandenbroeck who was fired by Simba, a day after beating the Zimbabwe champions to reach the CAF Champions League group stage on Wednesday.

Speaking to Goal, de Jongh said: “I have a lot of qualities and experience, and with that, I could bring Simba SC to the next level especially in Caf competitions.

“My experience in African football is massive, and my track record is also good. I believe it is what Simba need to go and conquer other teams in the continent.

“Remember, I have worked with legends like Ronald Koeman [who is the FC Barcelona coach] as well as Wim Rijsbergen, and I believe there is enough for me to share with Simba.”

De Jongh, however, will have to work on his CAF A coaching badge or attain a UEFA pro licence to guide the team in the Champions League.