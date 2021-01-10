Football fans will have to look for other alternatives to watch Zimbabwe in action at the 2021 CHAN tournament set to kick-off on January 16.

The games will not be shown on SuperSport TV due to long-standing TV rights issue at CAF. This leaves fans with little options on hand to watch the tournament.

ZBC hasn’t announced if they will screen the games.

Zimbabwe is in Group A and will face hosts, Cameroon, in the opening match on January 16 before playing Burkina Faso four days later.

The Warriors will round up their group stage on January 24 against Mali.