Khama Billiat will be out for two months after suffering an injury over the weekend.

The winger was at the receiving end of a crude tackle in Kaizer Chiefs’ 2-0 defeat to Maritzburg United on Saturday. He was subbed off three minutes into the second half.

A brief statement by the club confirmed that he suffered a cracked bone on his leg.

“Khama Billiat has a cracked leg bone and will be out for 2 months.

“We wish him a speedy recovery,” read the statement.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen

Related posts:

  1. Zhaimu Jambo comments on Billiat’s Warriors issue
  2. Billiat aggravated his injury on Wednesday
  3. Video: Khama Billiat spoils himself with R2.5m SUV
  4. Billiat stars in Chiefs draw against SuperSport United