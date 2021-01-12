Khama Billiat will be out for two months after suffering an injury over the weekend.
The winger was at the receiving end of a crude tackle in Kaizer Chiefs’ 2-0 defeat to Maritzburg United on Saturday. He was subbed off three minutes into the second half.
A brief statement by the club confirmed that he suffered a cracked bone on his leg.
“Khama Billiat has a cracked leg bone and will be out for 2 months.
“We wish him a speedy recovery,” read the statement.
