Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic believes his squad is capable of coming out with a better result at CHAN tournament despite lack of adequate preparations.

The team’s camp was disrupted for more than a week after an outbreak of coronavirus. The scheduled international friendlies were also canceled as fifteen squad members were put in isolation and group training suspended.

“What we need to do is concentrate on the positives,” Logarusic said, according to The Herald.

“We have had several negatives since last year but what distinguishes Warriors from the rest of the pack is their ability to win fights even under difficult circumstances.

“We cannot go to a tournament to add up numbers, no. We are going there to compete and we will compete.”

The Warriors will undergo a final Covid-19 test today ahead of their departure for Cameroon tomorrow.

Zimbabwe play the CHAN opener against hosts Cameroon on Saturday at 6pm.