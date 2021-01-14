The Zimbabwe national team has arrived in Cameroon for the rescheduled 2020 CHAN tournament.

The Warriors left the country on Wednesday and connected via Ethiopia. They underwent COVID-19 tests upon their arrival, and all the results came negative.

The team is now expected to hold its first training in Cameroon this evening at 6 pm WAT (7 pm Zim time). They are camped in Yaoundé and will play their Group A games at the 40,000 seat-Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium.

Zdravko Logarusic’s men will clash against the hosts in the opening game on January 16 before playing Burkina Faso four days later.

They round-up their group stage campaign against Mali on January 24.

Warriors Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Simbarashe Chinani (Dynamos), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars).

Defenders: Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Partson Jaure (Dynamos), Tafadzwa Jaravani (Caps United), Ian Nekati (Chicken inn), Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Carlos Mavhurume (Caps United), Pawell Govere (Golden Eagles), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Talent Chamboko (Manica Diamonds).

Midfielders: Richard Hachiro (Caps United), Ronald Chitiyo (Caps United), Gabriel Nyahwa (Bulawayo Chiefs), Wellington Taderera (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Leeroy Mavunga (Caps United), Tatenda Tavengwa (Harare City), King Nadolo (Dynamos), Denver Mukamba (Ngezi Platinum Stars).

Strikers: Obriel Chirinda (Chicken inn), Thomas Chideu (Harare City), Farawo Matare (Bulawayo Chiefs).