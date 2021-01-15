The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has assured the Warriors and all other participating teams at CHAN of maximum security.

There have been concerns on the safety of players and officials after separatist groups threatened to attack the teams that would camp in their territory.

The threats were issued after three attacks happened in the north-west region and kidnappings in the south-west side.

Zimbabwe are playing their games in the capital city of Yaounde, in the southern part of the country.

In a letter sent member associations, CAF said: “CAF safety and security department can confirm to you that we have received all necessary safety and security guarantees from the government of Cameroon, and we are satisfied with it…

“There are, however, some security concerns which we are very much aware of and they exist in both the Southern and Northern parts of Cameroon.”

Meanwhile, the Warriors play the hosts in the opening game at the Amadou Ahidjo Stadium on January 16.