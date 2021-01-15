Prince Dube is starting in Azam XI against Malindi SC in a friendly match.
The striker resumed training this week after recovering from a hand injury which kept him out of action for over a month.
The 23-year old hurt his left hand’s ulnar muscle during his side’s 1-0 defeat by Young Africans in the Tanzanian Premier League in late November.
He underwent a successful operation in South Africa.
He is starting in the team this afternoon.
Here is the Azam lineup:
#AzamFCOfficialLineUp @princemgadafi in the Line Up Again! Kikosi rasmi cha @azamfc, kitakachocheza dhidi ya Malindi kwenye mchezo wa kirafiki utakaofanyika Uwanja wa Mao Tsetung.#WeAreAzamFC #TimuBoraBidhaaBora #SARAFU #AzamUkwaju #AzamUbuyu #AzamStrawberry #UhaiDrinkingWater pic.twitter.com/ShYh9Ux6BA
— Azam FC (@azamfc) January 15, 2021
