Prince Dube is starting in Azam XI against Malindi SC in a friendly match.

The striker resumed training this week after recovering from a hand injury which kept him out of action for over a month.

The 23-year old hurt his left hand’s ulnar muscle during his side’s 1-0 defeat by Young Africans in the Tanzanian Premier League in late November.

He underwent a successful operation in South Africa.

He is starting in the team this afternoon.

Here is the Azam lineup:

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen

Related posts:

  1. Prince Dube to travel to SA tomorrow
  2. Prince Dube urged to remain humble
  3. Highlanders duo in U23 squad for back-to-back Afcon qualifiers against Mozambique
  4. Soccer Stars of the Year awards in pictures