The 2020 CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament will get underway today and Zimbabwe will open their campaign against the hosts, Cameroon.

CHAN is a biennial African football competition only reserved for locally-based players. This year’s edition was initially scheduled for April 2020 in Ethiopia but was postponed to January 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sixteen teams will participate in the edition.

The Warriors are in Group A along with the host nation, Burkina Faso and Mali.

Here is everything you need to know about their opening match against Cameroon today.

Competition: CAF 2020 CHAN, Group A, Matchday 1

Date, Kick-off times & Venue:

16 Jan, 6 pm CAT at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé.

TV & Stream Info:

SuperSport TV will not show the games due to broadcasting rights issues at CAF. The national broadcaster, ZBC TV, hasn’t announced their position but StarTimes will broadcast the games on their TV and streaming services.

Soccer24 will post live updates of the match.

Warriors Team News:

The Warriors arrived in Cameroon on Thursday and held their first training that evening. They underwent COVID-19 tests upon their arrival, and all the results came negative.

Warriors Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Simbarashe Chinani (Dynamos), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars).

Defenders: Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Partson Jaure (Dynamos), Tafadzwa Jaravani (Caps United), Ian Nekati (Chicken inn), Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Carlos Mavhurume (Caps United), Pawell Govere (Golden Eagles), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Talent Chamboko (Manica Diamonds).

Midfielders: Richard Hachiro (Caps United), Ronald Chitiyo (Caps United), Gabriel Nyahwa (Bulawayo Chiefs), Wellington Taderera (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Leeroy Mavunga (Caps United), Tatenda Tavengwa (Harare City), King Nadolo (Dynamos), Denver Mukamba (Ngezi Platinum Stars).

Strikers: Obriel Chirinda (Chicken inn), Thomas Chideu (Harare City), Farawo Matare (Bulawayo Chiefs).

Form In The Last 5 Games:

Cameroon form (all competitions): DWWDLL

Zimbabwe form (all competitions): DDWDLD