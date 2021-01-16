Follow our live coverage of the CHAN 2020 – Group A game between hosts Cameroon and Zimbabwe.

First-half

CAMEROON VS ZIMBABWE

26′ Corner kick to Cameroon, cleared

25′ Taderera whips another cross but finds no takers, Cameroon breaks away.

23′ Meyong tries from the edge of the box vut his effort goes over. Cameroon still dominating the pace.

19′ Taderera breaks away and runs into the box but finds no support, keeper collects his cross.

18′ SAVE!!! Andoulo gets the space inside the box, shoots at goal but Sibanda makes a brilliant stretch to deny him.

17′ Taderera receives a throw-in and tries to cut the ball back but the keeper collects.

15′ Andoulo’s long range strike goes wide, no threat for Sibanda.

14′ Corner kick to Cameroon, headed wide.

13′ Cameroon with a great build up, a short is blocked, Oukine picks the loose ball but his shot is collected by Sibanda.

12′ Chitiyo is embedded near the center circle. Free kick to Zim.

11′ Mavhunga swings in a cross but keeper collects with ease.

7′ Zim trying to come out of the shell but are failing to finish off their attacks. Muvhunga’s run is blocked.

5′ The hosts setting an early dominance as Zim is forced into defending.

4′ Cameroon come again and they get another corner kick which is cleared.

3′ Mavhurume miscues his clearance and forces goalkeeper Sibanda to come off his line but the ball goes out for a corner kick. Set-piece taken but it is cleared.

2′ Muduhwa concedes a freekick 35 yards out from goal, set-piece taken but hits the wall and Zim clears.

1′ Cameroon gets the game on.

Cameroon XI: Haschou, Banga, Etame, Hassana, Andoulo, Tchuente, Oukine, Zoua, Assomo, Meyong, Soga.

Warriors XI: A. Sibanda, I. Nekati (c), P. Muduwa, C. Mavhurume, T. Chamboko, R. Hachiro, S. Nyahwa, R. Chitiyo, L. Mavunga, P. Govere, W. Taderera.