Mesut Ozil is set to undergo his medical at Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

The midfielder is expected to join the club as a free agent after agreeing to terminate his contract with Arsenal with six months remaining.

The 32-year-old, who is the Gunners’ highest earner, has not played since March after being frozen out by manager Mikel Arteta.

In confirming his proposed move, Ozil told NTV, as cited by the Mirror: “I am so happy. I’m a Fenerbahce fan. God wanted me to play football in Fenerbahce. I’m proud.

“I am coming tonight with my family to Istanbul, thank God who gave me the opportunity to represent this club. I will wear the shirt with pride.”