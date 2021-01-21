Simba SC reportedly want to sign Warriors and Highlanders defender Peter Muduhwa on initial a four-month loan.
According to The Chronicle, the loan deal will be free, and the club has enlisted the services of Zimbabwean football agent George Deda to negotiate on their behalf.
A source told the publication: “Simba want Muduhwa to join them on a free loan and should he impress during the Caf Champions League games, they intend to sign him in a permanent deal.
“The player will be well catered for during his stay. With the Zimbabwean league inactive, it will be a good deal for the player.”
Simba recently signed striker Perfect Chikwende from FC Platinum and have been assessing clubless Zimbabwean defender Kelvin Moyo.
