Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye has questioned why Terrence Dzvukamanja continues to be a regular feature in Orlando Pirates first XI as he has failed to reach top form.

The Zimbabwean attacker has featured in eleven out twelve league games but is without a single goal or an assist to his name in the campaign.

He played for seventy-five minutes in the previous round against Golden Arrows but Khanye was not happy with the coach’s decision to keep him that long.

Speaking on iDiski TV, he said: “I always ask why the coach is playing Dzvukamanja? What is he giving Pirates?

“I think for more than eight Pirates games he is giving us no sign that he deserves to start.

“So I am very disappointed with the Pirates coach that he introduced Mhango in the second half when they were under pressure. And look at that substitute, you do not take out Lorch.

“You leave him, recently he won you the MTN8 while he was unfit. Take out Dzvukamanja and leave Lorch to continue with the game.”