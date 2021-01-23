Prince Dube has vowed to continue with his scoring form at Azam after recovering from an operation.

The Zimbabwean striker spent six weeks on the sidelines with a hand injury and returned to action last week when he played in a friendly match against Mlandege FC in Zanzibar which they won 2-0.

He was involved in both goals scored by his Tanzanian side in the game.

Speaking to Sokalabongo, as cited by Goal, Dube said: “I promised I would return to the field feeling better and I am happy to see that I have already managed to be involved in the two goals we scored against Mlandege [in the friendly] despite the fact that we lost the next game against KMKM.

“I believe I will get back to my scoring pace as it was at the beginning of this season, so as I promised I will be back on the field better I will do it and make sure I help my team to do well by scoring as many goals as possible.”

Dube scored six goals and made four assists in the league, and was also voted the Tanzania Mainland Premier League Player of the Month for September before the injury.