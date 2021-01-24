The Highlanders executive board has reportedly agreed to allow Peter Muduhwa to join Simba SC of Tanzania on a six-month loan.

The board had refused to release the defender after the East Africans offered to take him on a free deal.

According to the Sunday News, Simba will now pay US$ 8,000 for the loan deal.

However, Muduhwa will not play for Simba in the Vodacom Tanzania Mainland Premier League since the country’s transfer window closed on 15 January.

He will instead feature in the Champions League.

Should Muduhwa make an impression they will open negotiations with Highlanders for a permanent deal.