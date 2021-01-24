The Warriors, who are already out of CHAN 2021, clash with Mali tonight in a game which is a dead rubber but also a chance to restore some pride.

The team had a disastrous start which saw them losing 1-0 to Cameroon in the opening match before suffering a 1-3 defeat to Burkina Faso on Wednesday.

Their final encounter is kick-off at 9 pm CAT.

Here is the Warriors’ XI against Mali.

Warriors XI:

16. Nelson Chadya ‏(GK)

9. Tafadzwa Jaravani

14. Pawell Govere

11. Tatenda Tavengwa

18. Andrew Mbeba

8. Carlos Mavhurume

15. Partson Jaure ‏(C)

5. Shadreck Nyahwa

22. Farawo Matare

7. King Nadolo

3. Qadr Amin

