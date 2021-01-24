The Warriors, who are already out of CHAN 2021, clash with Mali tonight in a game which is a dead rubber but also a chance to restore some pride.
The team had a disastrous start which saw them losing 1-0 to Cameroon in the opening match before suffering a 1-3 defeat to Burkina Faso on Wednesday.
Their final encounter is kick-off at 9 pm CAT.
Here is the Warriors’ XI against Mali.
Warriors XI:
16. Nelson Chadya (GK)
9. Tafadzwa Jaravani
14. Pawell Govere
11. Tatenda Tavengwa
18. Andrew Mbeba
8. Carlos Mavhurume
15. Partson Jaure (C)
5. Shadreck Nyahwa
22. Farawo Matare
7. King Nadolo
3. Qadr Amin
