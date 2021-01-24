Tinotenda Kadewere returned on the scoresheet with a brace in Lyon’s 5-0 victory over St Étienne on Sunday.

The Zimbabwean striker had last found the back of the net in the Matchday 17 encounter against Nantes before the Christmas break.

He netted his first of the day just after the quarter-hour mark to open the scoring. The goal resulted from a corner-kick which was flicked into his path and he tapped the ball home.

The second effort came in the 68th-minute after starting the attack with Memphis Depay setting him up.

Kadewere’s brace was his second at Lyon and now has nine league goals in this season.