Chelsea have confirmed the club have parted company with head coach Frank Lampard.

The Blues are going through a poor run of form and currently sit in the nineth position. The team has lost five out of their last eight Premier League games.

A statement by the club reads:

Chelsea Football Club have today parted company with Head Coach Frank Lampard.

This has been a very difficult decision, and not one that the owner and the Board have taken lightly.

We are grateful to Frank for what he has achieved in his time as Head Coach of the Club. However, recent results and performances have not met the Club’s expectations, leaving the Club mid-table without any clear path to sustained improvement.

There can never be a good time to part ways with a club legend such as Frank, but after lengthy deliberation and consideration it was decided a change is needed now to give the Club time to improve performances and results this season.

The Club will be making no further comment until such time as a new Head Coach is appointed.

Former PSG coach Thomas Tuchel is the favourite to take over.