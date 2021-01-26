Qadr Amini says he is still in emotional pain after he was controversially subbed off in the Warriors’ game against Mali on Sunday.

The Ngezi star started in the match but was pulled out with less than three minutes played in the first half and replaced by Ian Nekati, a change which came as a huge surprise.

Amini had initially been declared unfit to play at the tournament but a late fitness test conducted before the game cleared him.

Speaking to the Herald, the utility player admitted he was confused when he was taken out three minutes after the kick-off.

“At first I thought maybe it was a mistake and maybe it was someone who had been injured,” he said. “Still in that confused state, I walked out, and my mind was spinning.

“It was only explained later to me that the reason I had been substituted was to keep me safe. But safe from what?

“I was pained, and I am still in pain. Just imagine that I had been cleared to play by the doctors only to be pulled out because I could be hurt. Well, that’s part of football, but I wanted to play since I had missed the opening two games.”

Meanwhile, ZIFA is insisting Amini was not fit to play and have promised to investigate the issue.