Marvelous Nakamba has been linked with another surprise transfer from Aston Villa in the current transfer window.

The Zimbabwean has in the past months been a transfer target of Galatasaray and now, Spanish side Valencia has also expressed interest in the midfielder.

According to El Mercantil Valenciano via Sport Witness, the La Liga strugglers will turn their attention to Nakamba if they fail to sign Lucas Torreira.

Torreira is on loan at Atletico Madrid from Arsenal but has found game time hard to come. He has featured in just nine league matches, starting two and with one goal to his name.

The same has also been happening to Nakamba who only have two league starts at Villa this season.

However, his performance in Villa’s 2-0 over Newcastle United could mean a move away is highly unlikely despite the impending arrival of Morgan Sanson from Olympique Marseille, who is replacing Conor Hourihane who joined Swansea City on loan.