Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires is reportedly weighing an option to move to the South African Premier Soccer League.

The Brazilian, who won 51 international caps, is currently a free agent after last playing for Palmeiras in 2020.

According to KickOff.com, the 33-year old’s Portuguese agent Simon Mimbire has approached retired Mozambican defender Helder ‘Mano-Mano’ Muianga to discuss the possibility of a move to the PSL.

The publication also claims the player’s package will be within reach for the top-paying clubs in the top-flight.

Other options on Ramires’ hand include those from Qatar and Turkey.