Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires is reportedly weighing an option to move to the South African Premier Soccer League.
The Brazilian, who won 51 international caps, is currently a free agent after last playing for Palmeiras in 2020.
According to KickOff.com, the 33-year old’s Portuguese agent Simon Mimbire has approached retired Mozambican defender Helder ‘Mano-Mano’ Muianga to discuss the possibility of a move to the PSL.
The publication also claims the player’s package will be within reach for the top-paying clubs in the top-flight.
Other options on Ramires’ hand include those from Qatar and Turkey.
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen