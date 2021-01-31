CAF has confirmed the reinstatement of Ahmad Ahmad as the president of the continental football body.

The Malagasy administrator had been banned from all football activities by FIFA after he was found guilty of corruption.

His sanction, however, was over-ruled by the Court of Arbitration for Sport’ judgement on the matter on Friday.

In a statement, CAF said: “Following the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announcing the suspension of the sanction pronounced against him by the Judging Chamber of FIFA, Mr. Ahmad Ahmad, President of Confederations of African Football (CAF), has resumed his duties.”

Ahmad’s reinstatement puts him in contest for a second term in the next presidential polls, but he will have to pass an eligibility test.

The statement continued: “Regarding his candidacy for the up-coming CAF elections for the position of President, President Ahmad Ahmad, respectful of the institution’s procedures, will meet CAF Governance Committee on Monday.”

If he passes the eligibility test, Ahmed will contest against fellow Southern African, Patrice Motsepe of South Africa, Augustin Senghor of Senegal and Jacques Anouma of Cote d’Ivoire.

The polls will be held at an Elective Extraordinary General Assembly on March 12, 2021, in Morocco.