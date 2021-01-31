Marvelous Nakamba made a cameo appearance in Aston Villa’s 1-0 victory at Southampton on Saturday night.

The Zimbabwean midfielder featured for less than a minute after coming in as a late substitute as The Villans were trying to defend their lead secured by Ross Barkley in the 41st minute.

He was introduced in the 96th minute and was Villa’s only substitute in the game.

The appearance comes at a time Nakamba is being linked with a move away from the club.

Spanish side Valencia and Galatasaray of Turkey wanted to sign the 27-year old before the end of this January window but coach Dean Smith is not willing to release.

The player who has had limited game time this season is regarded as the perfect backup in the midfield by the coach.