Warriors captain Knowledge Musona says he still under treatment after suffering an injury last month.

The 30-year old sustained an ankle knock during KAS Eupen’s 4-1 defeat to Genk and was taken off just after the half-hour. He has so far missed seven games through the injury.

Musona posted the update on Twitter during an engagement with his followers but didn’t reveal the exact time he will return to action.

He said: “I’m currently under treatment. (I) hope to be back on the pitch soon.”

Initially, the forward was expected to start light training in the early weeks of this month.