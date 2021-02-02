Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has been fired at his Indian club, Odisha FC, following his controversial claims after a league match on Monday

Baxter was infuriated by some decisions by the referee in the 1-0 home defeat to Jamshedpur FC. He suggested that his players would need “to rape someone or get raped” to win a penalty.

He said on post match presser: “You need decisions to go your way and we needed a penalty. I think one of my players would have to rape someone or get raped himself if he was going to get a penalty.”

Odisha were quick to condemn the Englishman and the club have now taken a move to fire him.

In a statement, the Indian top-flight side said: “Odisha FC has decided to terminate Head Coach, Stuart Baxter’s contract with immediate effect.

The interim coach for the remainder of the season will be announced soon.”