Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has denied the reports suggesting that there was a rift with his players at CHAN.

The rumours emerged after the national team was knocked from the tournament. It was reported that the duo of Wellington Taderera and Denver Mukambo were not happy for not being considered for action ahead of the match against the Burkina Faso and they confronted the coach.

However, in an interview with the Herald, the coach said he never had a bust-up with any of his players, including the pair.

“There wasn’t any case, nor any incident like that, in the team. I am actually surprised,” said Logarusic.

“I did not have any problem with any player or (any member) of the technical team.

“I chose players which, in my opinion, can (show) good fundamentals to be in the future national team.”