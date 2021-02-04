Following news that Evans Rusike could leave SuperSport United in the coming weeks, the Zimbabwean forward has been linked with another South African top-flight side.

Rusike, who has struggled to reach top form since his arrival in Pretoria three years ago, was first linked with a return to Maritzburg United.

It has now been revealed by Soccer Laduma that the player has also been offered to AmaZulu.

The Zimbabwean is in the final six months of his contract and there hasn’t been any talk of contact extension.

Rusike has made six league appearances this season with the latest coming over the weekend when he made a 10-minute cameo against Swallows.