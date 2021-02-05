Kaizer Chiefs have announced the promotion of development team player Sabelo Radebe into the first team.

In a statement, the club said: “Radebe joins the senior team after impressing coach Gavin Hunt and his technical team during a few games in the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) before its recess.

“He was invited two weeks ago to train with his seniors and continued to show glimpses of brilliance. His talent and commitment convinced Hunt to bring him on board for his team.

“After impressing in a midweek friendly, the 21-year-old is expected to make the 20-man squad that will be selected for the Nedbank Cup match against Richards Bay on Sunday at FNB Stadium.”

The midfielder becomes the only addition in the squad in this transfer window so far. The Soweto giants are currently not allowed to register players from other clubs due to a two-window transfer ban imposed by FIFA last year.

New players will only be allowed starting from the August transfer window.