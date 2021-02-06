Late Mamelodi Sundowns defender

Motjeka Madisha has been laid to rest, eight weeks after his death.

Madisha was killed in a car crash on 12 December 2020, when his vehicle crashed into a steel pole in wet conditions and burst into flames near Kempton Park, in Ekurhuleni.

His burial took place in Ga-Madisha in Limpopo this morning.

The long wait in his burial was due to the delay in issuing the DNA results as his body was burnt beyond recognition.

His death came barely a week after a former Masandawana player Anele Ngcongca also died in a car accident.

