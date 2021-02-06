Marshall Munetsi will miss another Stade de Reims’ match as he continues with his recovery from a hip injury.

The Zimbabwean midfielder has been out for two weeks, missing the team’s last three games. He was not included in the squad that will face Lorient in the Ligue this evening.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.

In a short statement on the player’s progress, Reims said: “Marshall Munetsi is now in the rehabilitation phase.”

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old is another injury setback in the Warriors team ahead of next month’s Afcon Qualifiers.

Belgium-based forward and national side captain Knowledge Musona is out with an ankle knock while Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat is nursing a fractured bone.