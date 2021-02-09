Al Ahly and Pyramids have been confirmed as the two Egyptian sides who can afford to sign Khama Billiat from Kaizer Chiefs.

Reports emerged last week that the Zimbabwean midfielder is wanted in North Africa as his contract with Amakhosi is expiring in June.

According to a football agent, who spoke to KickOff.com on condition of anonymity, Pyramids seem to be the favourites to snap up Billiat, 30, and could offer him up to US$ 800,000 per year in salaries.

He said: “Pyramids can pay any transfer figure because they have the money and love spending. They can easily pay USD1.5-million and even USD2-million if they feel they really need the player. In this case Pyramids should be more interested because they don’t care about the age of players as well but just like big-profile players.

“Billiat can as well earn USD800 000 [R11.9-million] per annum here in Egypt as a big-profile player.”

The agent also explained how Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane can help his club sign the player.

“With Al Ahly they will obviously be guided by Pitso Mosimane in how much they should spend to bring in Billiat. Mosimane has worked with the player before and so knows him very well and he has deep knowledge of the South African market in terms of what can be paid for players,” he added.