Willard Katsande has been included in the Kaizer Chiefs squad for the Champions League Group C tie against Wydad Casablanca on Saturday.

Katsande missed the team’s previous encounter in the tournament after he tested positive for coronavirus. He has two appearances in the competition.

Fellow Zimbabwean player Khama Billiat is not part of the selection as he is still nursing his leg injury sustained last month.

The team will depart Johannesburg on Wednesday, and arrive in Morocco on the following day.

The game, meanwhile, is Chiefs’ first-ever Champions League Group Stage match. Their pool also has Guinean side Horoya and Angolan team Petro de Luanda.

Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi, Itumeleng Khune.

Defenders: Yagan Sasman, Daniel Cardoso, Njabulo Blom, Anthony Akumu Agay, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Happy Mashiane, Siyabonga Ngezana, Reeve Frosler.

Midfielders: Willard Katsande, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Darrel Matsheke, Dumisani Zuma, Philani Zulu.

Forwards: Leonardo Castro, Samir Nurković, Bernard Parker.