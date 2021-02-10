Warriors striker Evans Rusike is in the process of applying for a South African citizenship which will enable him to be registered as a local player by any club.

Rusike has stayed in the south of Limpopo for the last five years and this qualifies him to apply for a citizenship. The 30-year old joined South African top-flight side Maritzburg United in 2015 and spent three years there.

He moved to his current club, SuperSport United, in 2018 and could be registered as a local player before the transfer window closes on Monday.

But that depends if his citizenship is approved early as the application process has been slowed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The player’s agent, Mike Makaab of Prosport International, revealed the news to Soccer Laduma.

“He (Rusike) is eligible for citizenship, the department (home affairs) is working on a very small staff or no staff at all sometimes due to Covid,” Makaab said.

Other Zimbabweans who are registered as local players in South Africa include Tapuwa Kapini, Willard Katsande, Khama Billiat, Washington Arubi, Kuda Mahachi and Onismor Bhasera.