Supersport United coach Kaitano Tembo has admitted the heavy fixture schedule is now taking a toll on his squad after they started to drop points in successive games.

United have gone for three games without picking a win, drawing two and lost one.

Speaking to Timeslive.co.za, Tembo also bemoaned losing some of his key players to injuries.

“The overload is a little bit too much because there is not enough time to recover‚ and that’s where the biggest problem is‚” said the coach.

“We are not really training.

“What you need to do is to make sure that you give players time to recover. You can’t really train to try and correct the mistakes because games are coming thick and fast.

“We played a cup game on Thursday in Venda against TTM‚ we played again on Tuesday on Bloemfontein and we are playing again on Saturday against Cape Town City.

“Those are the challenges that you face when you are playing too many games within a short space of time. I think we have been doing this since the 6th of January and it is taking its toll on the players. The quality of the matches is no longer the same‚ especially with us because we don’t have a big squad.

“We have a small squad and we have some young players we earmarked to play MDC football this season‚ but there is no MDC. This makes it difficult to throw them in the deep end.”

SuperSport’s next match is Saturday against Kaizer Chiefs.

Kick-off is at 5 pm.